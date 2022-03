B.C. teen from Kamloops auditions, advances on American Idol

Send this page to someone via email

A Kamloops, B.C., teenager got his moment in the spotlight Monday night on American Idol.

Cameron Whitcomb, 18 and a pipeliner, auditioned in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, singing โ€˜Rock, Salt and Nailsโ€™ by Waylon Jennings โ€” but not before performing a spontaneous backflip.

After belting out the country ballad, the youngster told the judges it was his first time singing in front of an audience.

While all three judges praised Whitcombโ€™s vocal tone, the overall reaction was mixed.

โ€œI donโ€™t think you have any idea what youโ€™re doing,โ€ Bryan said, noting Whitcombโ€™s inexperience.

โ€œThe tone that you have, if organized, could be really something amazing,โ€ added Ritchie. โ€œBut youโ€™re not organized yet. You need time to just put it together.โ€

Needing the approval of two out of three judges to move into the competition, Whitcomb received a โ€œnoโ€ from Ritchie and a โ€œyesโ€ from Perry, leaving the deciding vote up to Bryan.

โ€œI just like you, for some reason,โ€ Bryan said before giving Whitcomb his second โ€œyes,โ€ prompting another backflip.

