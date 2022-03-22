Menu

Entertainment

B.C. teen from Kamloops auditions, advances on American Idol

By James Peters CFJC Today
Posted March 22, 2022 6:01 pm
Cameron Whitcomb, 18, auditioned in in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, singing a song by Waylon Jennings.
Cameron Whitcomb, 18, auditioned in in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, singing a song by Waylon Jennings. American Idol

A Kamloops, B.C., teenager got his moment in the spotlight Monday night on American Idol.

Cameron Whitcomb, 18 and a pipeliner, auditioned in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, singing ‘Rock, Salt and Nails’ by Waylon Jennings — but not before performing a spontaneous backflip.

Read more: Lauren Spencer Smith of Vancouver Island, B.C. receives golden ticket on ‘American Idol’

After belting out the country ballad, the youngster told the judges it was his first time singing in front of an audience.

While all three judges praised Whitcomb’s vocal tone, the overall reaction was mixed.

“I don’t think you have any idea what you’re doing,” Bryan said, noting Whitcomb’s inexperience.

“The tone that you have, if organized, could be really something amazing,” added Ritchie. “But you’re not organized yet. You need time to just put it together.”

Needing the approval of two out of three judges to move into the competition, Whitcomb received a “no” from Ritchie and a “yes” from Perry, leaving the deciding vote up to Bryan.

“I just like you, for some reason,” Bryan said before giving Whitcomb his second “yes,” prompting another backflip.

© 2022 CFJC Today
