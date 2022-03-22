Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Burnaby family wins $6 million after playing same lottery numbers for 36 years

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 7:48 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery' B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery
WATCH: Burnaby couple Lana and Joe Leung explain how they became the latest Lotto 6-49 Jackpot winners.

Patience finally paid off for a Burnaby couple, who became B.C.’s newest millionaires this month.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced that Chau Ming (Lana) Leung and her husband, (Joery) Yiu Fai Leung, were the winners of last week’s $6 million Lotto 6-49 draw.

The winning numbers for the March 16 draw were 1, 3, 8, 14, 15, and 16, and the ticket was the only one in Canada to match all six.

Read more: Winning lottery ticket worth $6M sold in B.C.

The ticket was purchased at a store appropriately named Lucky Mart in Vancouver.

“It’s just unbelievable right now,” said Lana Leung. “It’s the most happiest moment right now for both of us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lana Leung noted that her husband has been picking the same set of numbers for the past 36 years, buying them on the Monday prior to the draw.

“We got lucky that day,” Leung said of buying the tickets at Lucky Market.

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack family members share $8-million lottery win' Chilliwack family members share $8-million lottery win
Chilliwack family members share $8-million lottery win – Mar 15, 2022

Asked how they found out they were winners, the Leungs said their son asked on Saturday afternoon, around 5 p.m., if they had bought tickets for the March 16 draw.

Trending Stories

The numbers were familiar to him, said Lana Leung, as they’re based on family birthdays.

The family was at home, with the son texting and dad not immediately replying, leading to the son asking in person.

Lana Leung said Joery handed over the ticket, with the son checking the numbers by phone via the BCLC app.

Story continues below advertisement

“(The app) said the ticket was a winner, but my husband thought he was playing a joke on him,” said Lana Leung. “And then my son scanned it again, then he realized we were the winners.”

Click to play video: 'Kamloops man shares plan for $35M lottery win' Kamloops man shares plan for $35M lottery win
Kamloops man shares plan for $35M lottery win – Jul 7, 2021

Lana Leung said the family was in tears, hugging each other that they’d won.

The Leungs say in the short term, they plan to continue working, but possibly in a reduced, semi-retired role.

“The goal is to be happy for now, share with our family,” said Lana Leung, adding they plan on paying off their mortgage first.

The win marked the second time this month that B.C. was home to a major windfall, with uncle and nephew John Bonner and Travis Bonner of Chilliwack splitting the $8 million Lotto 6-49 draw on March 9.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lottery winner warns others to be careful when sharing tickets' Lottery winner warns others to be careful when sharing tickets
Lottery winner warns others to be careful when sharing tickets – Jun 8, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burnaby tagLower Mainland tagLottery Winner tagLotto 6-49 tagBCLC tagBC lottery winners tagLotto 6/49 winners tagBC family wins lottery tagBritish Columbia Lottery Corporation tagBurnaby family wins lottery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers