Winning lottery ticket worth $6M sold in B.C.

For the second time in a week, B.C. is home to a winning Lotto 6-49 ticket worth seven figures.

On Thursday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) announced that someone in Vancouver purchased a ticket that matched all six numbers for Wednesday night’s draw — a $6-million windfall.

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 14, 15, and 16, and the ticket was the only one in Canada to match all six.

Last Thursday, BCLC announced that someone in Chilliwack had won $8 million after matching all six numbers for the March 9 draw.

And on Tuesday, uncle and nephew John Bonner and Travis Bonner stepped forward to claim the prize, saying they were going to split the winnings.

Another big win for B.C.! A ticket purchased in #Vancouver won the $6,000,000 jackpot in the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 16, 2022.

BCLC said in addition to the winning ticket in Vancouver, a ticket bought in Nanaimo for Wednesday’s night’s draw matched four out of four numbers to win the top Extra prize of $500,000.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6-49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816. The odds of matching four-of-four on the Extra are one in 3,764,376.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

BCLC said it’s extremely rare for major prizes of $10,000 or more to go unclaimed. However, it noted that a winning ticket worth $15 million that was purchased in Vancouver for the Aug. 13, 2021, Lotto Max draw has not yet been claimed.

