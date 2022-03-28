COVID-19: HKPR reports 94 active cases, new outbreak at Cobourg group home

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 49 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak over the weekend, according to an update released Monday afternoon.

The data is current as of 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Deaths: 104 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since March 11. There have been 28 deaths reported in 2022. Four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database on March 11 to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 74 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (17 in 2022), 29 in Northumberland County (11 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022).

New lab-confirmed cases: 49 since Friday’s update — 23 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 22 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 94 — up from 85 reported last week. Among the 94 active cases are 38 in the Kawarthas, 50 in Northumberland County (led by 14 in Cobourg) and six in Haliburton County (led by four in Minden Hills). The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: There have been 86 hospitalized cases in 2022 — 41 in Kawartha Lakes, 40 in Northumberland County (led by nine in Brighton) and five in Haliburton County (led by four in Dysart et al). Since the pandemic was declared there have been 195 cumulative hospitalized cases including 100 in the Kawarthas, 86 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four patients as of noon Monday with three identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,420, which includes 3,645 in 2022. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 1,858 cases. In Northumberland County, Trent Hills leads municipalities with 377 cases, just ahead of Cobourg with 368.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday. Details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Appointments can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” A new outbreak was declared March 23 at Christian Horizons, Group Home (Unit 501 only) in Cobourg and first reported on Monday. Details unavailable.

Other active outbreaks:

Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On Friday, March 25 Sierra Living reported six active cases — fives residents and one team member on the home’s third floor.

in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On Friday, March 25 Sierra Living reported six active cases — fives residents and one team member on the home’s third floor. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 17, at “multiple units” at the jail. At its peak, there were 269 active cases among inmates reported on Jan. 31. On Monday morning, the health unit declared an outbreak over in the jail’s unit SCU8.

