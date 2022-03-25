Here’s how much money some politicians in Ontario made last year

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s 2021 Sunshine List was released Friday.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act of 1996 requires that organizations that receive funding from the province make public the names, positions, salaries, and total taxable benefits of employees who are paid $100,000 or more in the previous year, the Ontario website says.

The list must be made public by March 31 each year.

It applies to various organizations including the government, public health boards, hospitals, municipalities, Crown agencies, school boards, universities and colleges, among others.

Here is how much some politicians in the province made last year through their public roles, according to the public sector salary disclosure list:

Story continues below advertisement

At Queen’s Park

Premier Doug Ford: $208,974.00; taxable benefits: $304.14



$208,974.00; taxable benefits: $304.14 Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath of the NDP: $180,885.96; taxable benefits: $266.94



$180,885.96; taxable benefits: $266.94 Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner: $125,874.00; taxable benefits: $193.98



$125,874.00; taxable benefits: $193.98 Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca: Not a sitting MPP / no data available

While not a politician, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore was in the public eye a lot last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He became the chief medical officer in late June, after being the top doctor in the Kingston-area public health unit.

Moore made $461,022.85 in 2021 ($235,314.14 while working as the province’s top doctor and $225,708.71 while working as the Kingston-area top doc). He had a total of $1,298.19 in taxable benefits.

Dr. David Williams, whom Moore replaced, meanwhile, made $351,807.67 as chief medical officer and had $419.39 in taxable benefits.

2:41 Ontario PCs have strong lead less than 3 months from election day: Ipsos poll Ontario PCs have strong lead less than 3 months from election day: Ipsos poll

Mayors of some Greater Toronto Area municipalities

Toronto Mayor John Tory: $197,316.08; taxable benefits: $1,524.20



$197,316.08; taxable benefits: $1,524.20 Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie: $144,294.80; taxable benefits: $1,347.07



$144,294.80; taxable benefits: $1,347.07 Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown: $146,208.13; taxable benefits: $17,315.37



$146,208.13; taxable benefits: $17,315.37 Oakville Mayor Rob Burton: $187,458.86; taxable benefits: $9,071.68



$187,458.86; taxable benefits: $9,071.68 Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward: $187,076.96; taxable benefits: $635.04



$187,076.96; taxable benefits: $635.04 Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua: $194,119.58; taxable benefits: $15,336.96



$194,119.58; taxable benefits: $15,336.96 Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti: $253,416.08; taxable benefits: $19,530.05



$253,416.08; taxable benefits: $19,530.05 Whitby Mayor Don Mitchell: $188,304.48; taxable benefits: $15,572.96



$188,304.48; taxable benefits: $15,572.96 Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter: $143,430.59; taxable benefits: $438.00



Other Ontario mayors

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson: $188,996.08; taxable benefits: $607.68



$188,996.08; taxable benefits: $607.68 Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens: $199,203.92; taxable benefits: $9,909.16



$199,203.92; taxable benefits: $9,909.16 Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger: $193,621.09; taxable benefits: $6,195.52



$193,621.09; taxable benefits: $6,195.52 Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati: $116,946.08; taxable benefits: $1,095.76



$116,946.08; taxable benefits: $1,095.76 Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman: $121,349.52; taxable benefits: $7,346.80



$121,349.52; taxable benefits: $7,346.80 Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson: $130,879.89; taxable benefits: $7,066.02



A spokesperson for the Treasury Board said overall, the number of public sector employees earning more than $100,000 increased by 38,536 since 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

“More specifically, almost 95 per cent of the growth to the public sector salary disclosure is in the school boards sector. In fact, teachers’ salaries account for 92 per cent of the increase to this year’s list,” the spokesperson said.

Overall, the average reported salary decreased slightly to $123,738 in 2021 from $125,870 the previous year, the spokesperson added.

The full Ontario Sunshine List can be accessed on the provincial government website.