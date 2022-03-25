Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario Power Generation executives top province’s ‘sunshine list’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 5:11 pm
Ontario Power Generation's Lennox Generation station in Bath, Ontario on Sunday, Sept 6, 2020. View image in full screen
Ontario Power Generation's Lennox Generation station in Bath, Ontario on Sunday, Sept 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Executives at Ontario Power Generation made up the top four highest-paid public employees in the province in 2021

The province’s annual “sunshine list” of public sector workers who are paid more than $100,000 a year was released Friday with more than 240,000 names.

For the second year in a row, Kenneth Hartwick, president and CEO of the electricity Crown corporation, was top of the list with a reported salary of $1,628,246.

Ontario Power Generation’s Chief Strategy Officer Dominique Miniere was again the second-highest paid at $1,523,518, and two other executives at the corporation reported making more than a million dollars.

Read more: Here’s how much money some politicians in Ontario made last year

Kevin Smith, CEO of Toronto’s University Health Network, stayed in the fifth spot again with a salary of $845,092.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Others in the health field were also among the top 10 highest paid, with Ontario Health CEO Matthew Anderson in seventh place with a salary of $826,000.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health for the Sudbury, Ont., area, had the ninth-highest salary at $800,726 and the CEO of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Andy Smith, was in the 10th spot with $799,614.

The province says the list of employees grew by 38,536 since 2020, with 96 per cent of the growth attributable to growth in the broader public sector.

Premier Doug Ford made $208,974 last year.

Click to play video: 'Average hydro bill in Ontario rose 4.3 per cent between 2018 and 2021, FAO report finds' Average hydro bill in Ontario rose 4.3 per cent between 2018 and 2021, FAO report finds
Average hydro bill in Ontario rose 4.3 per cent between 2018 and 2021, FAO report finds – Feb 16, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagOntario Power Generation tagOPG tagsunshine list tagOntario sunshine list tagOntario 2021 sunshine list tagOntario sunshine list 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers