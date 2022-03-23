SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Collision in west Edmonton leads to traffic backup on Anthony Henday Drive

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 10:51 am
Edmonton police investigate a three-vehicle collision along the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive south of 100 Avenue Wednesday, March 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a three-vehicle collision along the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive south of 100 Avenue Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Global News

A collision along the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive led to major traffic delays in Edmonton Wednesday morning.

At around 6:40 a.m., a three-vehicle collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the Henday just south of 100 Avenue.

Edmonton police said the collision involved a tractor-trailer unit and two cars.

Read more: Alberta government scraps changes to traffic ticket appeals

EMS treated one driver and took them to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Edmonton police investigate a three-vehicle collision along the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive south of 100 Avenue Wednesday, March 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a three-vehicle collision along the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive south of 100 Avenue Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Global News

EMS, police and fire crews were at the scene throughout the morning and remained on scene after 8:30 a.m.

One northbound lane of the Henday was closed, leading to big delays for drivers in the area. The far right, northbound lane remained open to traffic.

Just before 8 a.m., traffic was backed up past Callingwood Road. Some drivers were using Whitemud Drive to get around the collision site, which led to delays on that freeway as well.

