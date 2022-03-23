Collision in west Edmonton leads to traffic backup on Anthony Henday Drive

A collision along the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive led to major traffic delays in Edmonton Wednesday morning.
At around 6:40 a.m., a three-vehicle collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the Henday just south of 100 Avenue.
Edmonton police said the collision involved a tractor-trailer unit and two cars.
EMS treated one driver and took them to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
EMS, police and fire crews were at the scene throughout the morning and remained on scene after 8:30 a.m.
One northbound lane of the Henday was closed, leading to big delays for drivers in the area. The far right, northbound lane remained open to traffic.
Just before 8 a.m., traffic was backed up past Callingwood Road. Some drivers were using Whitemud Drive to get around the collision site, which led to delays on that freeway as well.
