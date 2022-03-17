Vancouver police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Vancouver police are searching for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking his long-term supervision order.
Marcel Lawson, 40, was under a court order to stay in hospital while getting medical treatment, but walked away.
Police say he has a history of serious sexual offences, and is at risk to reoffend.
Lawson is described as five-foot-eight and 230 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white Under Armor logo on it and was carrying a black backpack.
Police say he may be walking with a limp.
Anyone who sees Lawson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Vancouver police.
