Crime

Convicted sex offender living in Vancouver ‘poses a significant risk to women’: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 11:07 pm
Police urge anyone who sees John Ambrose Seward break his release conditions to call 911.
Police urge anyone who sees John Ambrose Seward break his release conditions to call 911. Vancouver police

Vancouver police say a convicted sex offender who will be living in the city “poses a significant risk to women.”

John Ambrose Seward, 33, is currently serving a 10-year long-term supervision order on convictions of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated assault, according to police.

Seward has been released under a number of conditions, which include a ban on buying or possessing alcohol or drugs, the requirement to stay away from parks, and a ban on visiting central Vancouver Island.

He must also report all contacts with women or girls to his parole supervisor.

In 2015, Seward was arrested in Nanaimo just hours after being released from prison for violating his release conditions.

Read more: Convicted B.C. sex offender arrested just hours after his release

At the time B.C. corrections had released a public notification saying he was a “high-risk” offender that had “maintained a pattern of predatory and opportunistic violent sexual offending.”

Seward is described as Indigenous and five-foot-eight with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He has “MS” tattooed on his left hand, flames on his left forearm and a cross on his right forearm.

Anyone who sees him break his release conditions is urged to call 911.

