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Crime

16-year-old accused by Winnipeg police of murdering 15-year-old boy

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 16, 2026 5:00 pm
1 min read
A teenage boy, 16, has been charged for the killing of a 15-year-old in Winnipeg, police said. View image in full screen
A teenage boy, 16, has been charged for the killing of a 15-year-old in Winnipeg, police said. Douglas Sacha / Getty Images
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A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another teenager in Winnipeg earlier this week, police said.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found with gunshot wounds near Grove Street and Rex Avenue last Saturday shortly after 5 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release.

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The boy was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries, it added. He was from Peguis First Nation and living in the city.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to the shooting death.

The teen, who can’t be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is now charged with second-degree murder and remains in police custody.

The homicide unit will continue to investigate but WPS said it believes no outstanding suspects remain.

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