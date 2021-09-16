Menu

Crime

Convicted sex offender moving to Vancouver poses a ‘significant’ risk to women: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 8:22 pm
Skylar Wayne Pelletier. View image in full screen
Skylar Wayne Pelletier. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who is being released into the community.

Skylar Wayne Pelletier, 21, is currently serving a five-year long-term supervision order for convictions of sexual assault, break and enter and assault.

Police say he poses a significant risk to women in the community.

While living in the community, police say he must abide by multiple conditions, including a ban on possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs, associating with his victim or their family or associating with criminals.

He must also report any contact with women or girls to his parole supervisor, and live in a halfway house and abide by a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

Anyone who sees him break any of these conditions is urged to call 911.

Pelletier is described as six-feet-two-inches tall and 165 pounds with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Click to play video: 'Victoria neighbours alarmed over convicted sex offender’s release' Victoria neighbours alarmed over convicted sex offender’s release
Victoria neighbours alarmed over convicted sex offender’s release – Aug 29, 2021
