Crime

Preeceville, Sask. man charged after assaulting officers following traffic stop

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 6:41 pm
A man from Preeceville, Sask. faces nine charges including two counts of assault on police officers after a traffic stop on March 16, 2022. View image in full screen
A man from Preeceville, Sask. faces nine charges including two counts of assault on police officers after a traffic stop on March 16, 2022. Global News

A man from Preeceville, Sask., faces multiple charges after he was stopped by police on a report of a possible impaired driver.

The incident occurred on March 16, 2022 at approximately 1:20 p.m., when officers began searching for the driver.

An hour and a half later, the Yorkton Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan located a vehicle matching the description of the SUV near the intersection of Highway #9 and 2nd Avenue East in Canora.

“The officer stopped the vehicle and observed that the adult male driver was showing signs of impairment,” stated police in a release.

“The officer informed the driver he was under arrest. While attempting to handcuff him, the male assaulted the officer and attempted to disarm them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canora RCMP arrived to help as the man continued to threaten and assault the officers, even after they deployed intervention equipment, including a conducted energy weapon.

Trending Stories

“With the assistance of six police officers and several Town of Canora employees, the scene was secured and the male was taken into custody,” police stated.

“Two of the police officers received minor injuries. Some of the officers’ duty equipment was damaged by the male during the struggle.”

Police say that a nearby elementary school enacted its hold and secure procedures during the arrest.

As a result, 32-year-old Kellan Armstrong faces nine charges including two counts of assaulting a police officer, disarming a police officer, uttering threats against a person and operation of  conveyance while impaired.

Police stated that Armstrong will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on March 18, 2022 at 10 a.m.

