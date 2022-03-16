Menu

Canada

Highway 39 closed near Rouleau, Sask. following train derailment

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'CP Rail train derailment near Rouleau, Sask.' CP Rail train derailment near Rouleau, Sask.
WATCH: A CP Rail train derailed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, near Rouleau, Sask.

Highway 39 is expected to be closed for several hours near Rouleau, Sask., after a train derailment occurred.

Saskatchewan RCMP said officers with the Milestone detachment are on scene and there are no reported injuries.

Read more: CP freight train derails near Drinkwater

An RCMP statement added the derailment did not occur at a level crossing.

Drivers are asked to check the Highway Hotline for updated information before travelling in the area.

RCMP said drivers can expect delays in this area and are asked to follow officer directions at the scene.

Drivers are also reminded to slow down to 60 km/h when passing emergency workers.

Read more: Rouleau, Sask. grain elevator seen on ‘Corner Gas’ destroyed by fire

Global News has reached out to CP Rail for more information but a response was not received before publication. This article will be updated when a response is available.

The train cars tipped over appeared to be carrying vehicles. Crews are currently on scene with cranes attempting to stand the cars back up.

