Traffic

CP freight train derails near Drinkwater

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 5:44 pm
The train derailed at approximately 6:30 a.m. CP Rail said there were no injuries and no public safety concerns as a result of the derailment. View image in full screen
The train derailed at approximately 6:30 a.m. CP Rail said there were no injuries and no public safety concerns as a result of the derailment. Karen Brieire / The Western Producer

A CP freight train carrying corn derailed near Drinkwater, Sask. on Saturday morning, according to a statement from CP Rail.

The train derailed at approximately 6:30 a.m. There were no injuries and no public safety concerns.

“CP immediately dispatched teams to respond to the site,” the statement read.

The incident is under investigation.

Read more: Cleanup, traffic detours continue after CP freight train derails near Craven, Sask.

On Highway Hotline, Highway 39 on the Pense Grid to Jct Hwy 1 is marked closed due to a train derailment.

Heavy equipment is on the road and workers are present on the site. The road is closed on both sides and drivers are asked to reduce speed, travel with caution and obey all signage.

Read more: No dangerous goods spilled in Grande Prairie train derailment

A local detour is in place.

Drinkwater is located approximately 50 kilometres south west of Regina.

Click to play video: 'Train derailment causes fuel leak in southern Alberta' Train derailment causes fuel leak in southern Alberta
