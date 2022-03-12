CP freight train derails near Drinkwater

Send this page to someone via email

A CP freight train carrying corn derailed near Drinkwater, Sask. on Saturday morning, according to a statement from CP Rail.

The train derailed at approximately 6:30 a.m. There were no injuries and no public safety concerns.

“CP immediately dispatched teams to respond to the site,” the statement read.

The incident is under investigation.

On Highway Hotline, Highway 39 on the Pense Grid to Jct Hwy 1 is marked closed due to a train derailment.

Heavy equipment is on the road and workers are present on the site. The road is closed on both sides and drivers are asked to reduce speed, travel with caution and obey all signage.

A local detour is in place.

Drinkwater is located approximately 50 kilometres south west of Regina.