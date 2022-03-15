Menu

Investigations

RCMP ask for public’s help in solving North Battleford, Sask. suspicious death

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 6:21 pm
RCMP logo police vehicle door View image in full screen
Police say they are trying to identify anyone who may have information about a suspicious death that happened over the weekend in North Battleford, Sask. File / Global News

Members of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into a suspicious death that occurred over the weekend in North Battleford, Sask.

However police are now turning to the public to help them with the investigation.

The investigation began on Sunday after officers with the Battlefords RCMP detachment were called for assistance just after 2:30 a.m. to a home on the 1600 block of 102nd Street in North Battleford.

Read more: Suspicious death in North Battleford, Sask. under investigation by RCMP

That’s where police found a deceased 61-year-old man who has been identified as David Lapointe, a North Battleford resident.

After a preliminary investigation, police deemed his death to be suspicious in nature.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan RCMP shared in a statement on Tuesday in which investigators asked anyone who lives or works on the 1600 block area of 102nd Street in North Battleford to check security camera footage taken between midnight and 4 a.m. on March 13.

Read more: Proactive involvement by Sask. RCMP could have prevented homicide: Red Pheasant First Nation

RCMP said they are trying to identify anyone who may have information about this death.

Police say anyone who captured footage of activity in the specified area during that time frame should contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720.

Information regarding this investigation can be directed to the RCMP or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagDeath tagSuspicious Death tagNorth Battleford tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagBattlefords RCMP tag

