Two Montreal UN aviation workers busted for plotting China-Libya drone sale

Send this page to someone via email

Two former employees of the International Civil Aviation Organization, a Montreal-based United Nations agency, have been charged with conspiring to illegally sell Chinese drones and other military equipment to Libya in violation of international sanctions, the RCMP said Tuesday.

Conspiracy charges have been laid against Fathi Ben Ahmed Mhaouek, 61, of Sainte-Catherine, a Montreal suburb, and Mahmud Mohamed Elsuwaye Sayeh, 37, for whom no address was given.

The charges were laid under the United Nations Act and Regulations relating to the implementation of United Nations resolutions and special economic measures on Libya, police said.

Fathi Ben Ahmed Mhaouek was arrested and is scheduled to appear in Quebec Court in Montreal later Tuesday, the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team said in a news release.

Sayeh is still wanted and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, the Mounties said.

Story continues below advertisement

INTERPOL also has issued a special “Red Notice” for Sayeh’s arrest, pursuant to the RCMP warrant.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The RCMP alleges the two men, while employed by the ICAO , a UN agency in Montreal, were using foreign front companies to circumvent existing international sanctions to facilitate their illegal activities.

A spokesman for ICAO said the UN agency is fully cooperating with the RCMP investigation into Sayeh and Mhaouek, who it said “left the organization a number of years ago.”

“As the investigation and judicial proceedings are ongoing, ICAO is unable to provide further comments at this time,” the UN agency said in an emailed statement, without any further details.

“ICAO strongly condemns any actions of individuals that are inconsistent with the Organization’s values. ICAO is committed to upholding Canada’s laws and regulations, the UN Standards of Conduct, and its own stringent code of ethics,” the UN agency added, without answering any questions Global News sent about when the activities allegedly occurred.

RCMP Sgt. Charles Poirier said the two suspects allegedly planned the conspiracy between 2018 and 2021.

The police probe into the affair began in 2022 after officers received intelligence about it, Sgt Poirier said.

The RCMP discovered their conspiracy was never fully materialized, but that the plans involved shipments of millions of barrels of oil and millions of dollars in potential illicit gains for the suspects, Sgt Poirier told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear how many drones were involved or if any were ultimately shipped.

The RCMP allege that Sayeh used a scheme that “concealed both military equipment sellers and buyers.” No further details of the scheme were provided.

The equipment involved was allegedly subject to UN sanctions against Libya, the police said.

The RCMP allege that Mhaouek conspired to facilitate purchases of Libyan oil between prohibited entities and the People’s Republic of China, contrary to the United Nations Act.

The RCMP suggested that its investigation and the arrests were made under its foreign interference prevention policing program, which aims to detect and disrupt foreign interference attempts or activities taking place in Canada by or on behalf of foreign actors.

ICAO’s headquarters in Montreal helps 193 nations around the world coordinate aviation policies, standards, regulations and safety measures. It was created in 1944.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.