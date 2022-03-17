Guelph, Ont. driver involved in collision while fleeing police

Police said a 32-year-old Guelph, Ont., man faces several charges after crashing his car while fleeing police on Thursday.
An officer reportedly saw a vehicle braking hard at the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Silvercreek Parkway just after 3:00 a.m.
Police said the officer tried to stop the car, however the driver sped through a red light and fled along Silvercreek Parkway.
The officer followed the route taken by the suspect and found the car in a nearby parking lot, where it had reportedly struck a parked vehicle.
Police say the man was standing outside the car when the officer arrived.
Among the charges include dangerous driving and flight from police.
