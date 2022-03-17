Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. driver involved in collision while fleeing police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 11:21 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police say charges have been laid following a collision early this morning in a north end parking lot. Police say a 32 year-old driver fled through a red light before crashing into a parked car. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police said a 32-year-old Guelph, Ont., man faces several charges after crashing his car while fleeing police on Thursday.

An officer reportedly saw a vehicle braking hard at the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Silvercreek Parkway just after 3:00 a.m.

Read more: Fleeing vehicle causes $17,000 in damage to Guelph police cruisers

Police said the officer tried to stop the car, however the driver sped through a red light and fled along Silvercreek Parkway.

Trending Stories

The officer followed the route taken by the suspect and found the car in a nearby parking lot, where it had reportedly struck a parked vehicle.

Read more: Guelph police looking for motorcyclist who fled scene of fiery crash

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was standing outside the car when the officer arrived.

Among the charges include dangerous driving and flight from police.

Crime tagCollision tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagFlee from police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers