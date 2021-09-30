Menu

Crime

Guelph police looking for motorcyclist who fled scene of fiery crash

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 10:13 am
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are asking the public to help identify a motorcyclist who took off after being involved in a fiery crash in the downtown area on Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Eramosa Road and King Street shortly after 4 p.m.

Read more: Fireworks shot, beer bottles thrown, 7 taken to hospital during Guelph homecoming party

They say a motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle before it burst into flames.

Police say the rider took off on foot, leaving their bike to burn in the middle of the road.

He was last seen running away northbound on King Street.

Read more: Guelph police receive nearly 50 accidental 911 calls in 24 hours

The suspect is described as around five-foot-ten, 50 years of age with dark hair and a beard. He was said to be wearing a black leather jacket over a red plaid shirt along with a black backpack and black helmet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-824-1212, ext. 7206 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

