Guelph police looking for motorcyclist who fled scene of fiery crash

Guelph police are asking the public to help identify a motorcyclist who took off after being involved in a fiery crash in the downtown area on Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Eramosa Road and King Street shortly after 4 p.m.

They say a motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle before it burst into flames.

Police say the rider took off on foot, leaving their bike to burn in the middle of the road.

He was last seen running away northbound on King Street.

The suspect is described as around five-foot-ten, 50 years of age with dark hair and a beard. He was said to be wearing a black leather jacket over a red plaid shirt along with a black backpack and black helmet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-824-1212, ext. 7206 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).