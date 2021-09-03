Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC1
September 3 2021 8:37pm
01:45

B.C. man receives 6 years in prison for impaired hit-and-run death of Parksville pedestrian

A Vancouver Island impaired driver who killed a pedestrian and then deliberately misled police has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Advertisement

Video Home