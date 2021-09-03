B.C. man receives 6 years in prison for impaired hit-and-run death of Parksville pedestrian

A Vancouver Island man who pleaded guilty to the August 2019 hit-and-run death of 32-year-old Spencer Alexander Moore in Parksville, B.C., has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Ryan John Grob, 36, admitted he was highly intoxicated on Aug. 24, 2019, after a night of drinking.
Grob drove his pickup truck home from a local pub and his lawyer said he did not immediately remember hitting Moore in the middle of Hirst Avenue in Parksville.
Hours after the deadly hit-and-run collision, Oceanside RCMP seized a black 1999 Ford F-250 with a lift kit.
Police also recovered surveillance footage of the truck leaving the area just before Moore was fatally struck.
Read more: ‘Speeding and lying to cover it up’: B.C. judge considers tougher sentence for deadly impaired driver
Grob’s vehicle was gone when he awoke the next day.
However, when he learned RCMP had impounded it, Grob told police the truck had been stolen and was registered to someone else.
Defence was asking for up to four years in this case and a six-year driving prohibition.
Crown lawyers asked for six years in prison followed by a 10-year driving ban.
The judge decided Friday on six years in prison and an eight-year driving ban.
Grob’s passenger that night, Travis Zackery Taylor, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 30 on a charge of willfully attempting to obstruct, pervert, or defeat the course of justice.
