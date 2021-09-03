Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man receives 6 years in prison for impaired hit-and-run death of Parksville pedestrian

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 8:03 pm
An undated photo of Spencer Alexander Moore before he was struck and killed in a hit and run in Parksville on Aug. 24, 2019. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Spencer Alexander Moore before he was struck and killed in a hit and run in Parksville on Aug. 24, 2019. Global News

A Vancouver Island man who pleaded guilty to the August 2019 hit-and-run death of 32-year-old Spencer Alexander Moore in Parksville, B.C., has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Ryan John Grob, 36, admitted he was highly intoxicated on Aug. 24, 2019, after a night of drinking.

Grob drove his pickup truck home from a local pub and his lawyer said he did not immediately remember hitting Moore in the middle of Hirst Avenue in Parksville.

Hours after the deadly hit-and-run collision, Oceanside RCMP seized a black 1999 Ford F-250 with a lift kit.

Police also recovered surveillance footage of the truck leaving the area just before Moore was fatally struck.

Click to play video: 'B.C. judge may seek tougher sentence in fatal hit-and-run' B.C. judge may seek tougher sentence in fatal hit-and-run
B.C. judge may seek tougher sentence in fatal hit-and-run

Read more: ‘Speeding and lying to cover it up’: B.C. judge considers tougher sentence for deadly impaired driver

Story continues below advertisement

Grob’s vehicle was gone when he awoke the next day.

Trending Stories
Ryan Grob pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 32-year-old Spencer Alexander Moore.
Ryan Grob pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 32-year-old Spencer Alexander Moore. Facebook: Ryan Grob

However, when he learned RCMP had impounded it, Grob told police the truck had been stolen and was registered to someone else.

Defence was asking for up to four years in this case and a six-year driving prohibition.

Crown lawyers asked for six years in prison followed by a 10-year driving ban.

The judge decided Friday on six years in prison and an eight-year driving ban.

Click to play video: 'Family appealing for driver to come forward in fatal Parksville hit-and-run' Family appealing for driver to come forward in fatal Parksville hit-and-run
Family appealing for driver to come forward in fatal Parksville hit-and-run – Nov 3, 2019

Read more: Vancouver Island man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 hit-and-run

Story continues below advertisement

Grob’s passenger that night, Travis Zackery Taylor, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 30 on a charge of willfully attempting to obstruct, pervert, or defeat the course of justice.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Parksville tagparksville hit and run tagSpencer Alexander Moore tagRyan Grob Sentencing tagRyan Grob hit and run tagRyan Grob Parksville tagSpencer Alexander Moore death tagSpencer Alexander Moore hit and run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers