Vancouver Island man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 hit-and-run

A Vancouver Island man has pleaded guilty to one of four charges he is facing in the August 2019 hit-and-run death of thirty-two-year-old Spencer Alexander Moore in Parksville.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Ryan John Grob entered a guilty plea to impaired driving causing death in Nanaimo court on Friday.

Grob, 35, and another man were arrested and charged last October, more than one year after Moore was struck and left to die in the middle of the road.

Moore’s family members expressed relief at the plea knowing some form of justice will be served, but said they’re still frustrated that it took this long for Grob to take responsibility.

“They could have come forward at any point with some sort of admission of guilt and sympathy for what they have done,” Moore’s brother Brandon said.

Instead, he said, the family has endured a nightmare for the last year and a half. “We are devastated with Spencer’s loss but this process has been soul testing to say the least,” Brandon told Global News in a statement. “Not a day has passed that this is not the first thing I think about and the last as I go to sleep.”

