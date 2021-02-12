Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver Island man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 hit-and-run

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Click to play video 'Family appealing for driver to come forward in fatal Parksville hit-and-run' Family appealing for driver to come forward in fatal Parksville hit-and-run
The hit-and-run death of a Vancouver Island man has left his family heartbroken and searching for answers. Spencer Alexander Moore was struck by a vehicle and left to die in the summer of 2019. Kristen Robinson has his family's message to the driver. responsible – Nov 3, 2019
A Vancouver Island man has pleaded guilty to one of four charges he is facing in the August 2019 hit-and-run death of thirty-two-year-old Spencer Alexander Moore in Parksville.
The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Ryan John Grob entered a guilty plea to impaired driving causing death in Nanaimo court on Friday.
Grob, 35, and another man were arrested and charged last October, more than one year after Moore was struck and left to die in the middle of the road.
Moore’s family members expressed relief at the plea knowing some form of justice will be served, but said they’re still frustrated that it took this long for Grob to take responsibility.
Story continues below advertisement
“They could have come forward at any point with some sort of admission of guilt and sympathy for what they have done,” Moore’s brother Brandon said.
Trending Stories
Instead, he said, the family has endured a nightmare for the last year and a half.
“We are devastated with Spencer’s loss but this process has been soul testing to say the least,” Brandon told Global News in a statement.
“Not a day has passed that this is not the first thing I think about and the last as I go to sleep.”
Click to play video 'Urgent appeal for information in hit-and-run that left promising young athlete fighting for her life' Urgent appeal for information in hit-and-run that left promising young athlete fighting for her life
Urgent appeal for information in hit-and-run that left promising young athlete fighting for her life – Feb 3, 2021

Moore’s body was discovered in the 200-block of Hirst Avenue in Parksville in the early hours of Aug. 24, 2019.

Hours after the deadly hit-and-run collision, Oceanside RCMP seized a black 1999 Ford F-250 with a lift kit.

Story continues below advertisement
Police also recovered surveillance footage of the truck leaving the area just before Moore was fatally struck.

Read more: ‘His family is hurting exponentially’: Driver in fatal B.C. hit and run urged to come forward

Grob was also charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop at the scene of a collision resulting in death, and willfully attempting to obstruct, pervert, or defeat the course of justice by giving a false statement to police in connection with the fatal collision.

His alleged passenger, 31-year-old Travis Zackery Taylor, is accused of willfully attempting to obstruct, pervert, or defeat the course of justice by giving a false statement to police.

Grob’s matter has been adjourned to Apr. 6 to fix a date for sentencing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and RunFatal Hit And RunParksvilleDeadly Hit And Runoceanside rcmpparksville hit and runRyan GrobRyan John GrobSpencer Alexander MooreSpencer Mooredeadly hit and run pleafatal hit and run pleaparksville hit and run plea
Flyers
More weekly flyers