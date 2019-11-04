‘His family is hurting exponentially’: Driver in fatal B.C. hit and run urged to come forward

Send this page to someone via email

More than two months after a Vancouver Island family lost their loved one to a hit-and-run driver, they’re pleading with the suspect to do the right thing so they can start moving through their grief.

Thirty-two-year-old Spencer Alexander Moore’s body was discovered in the 200-block of Hirst Avenue in Parksville in the early hours of Aug. 24.

The driver who struck Moore around 2:30 a.m. fled the scene, leaving him to die in the middle of the road.

“My message to the driver is that [Spencer’s] family is hurting exponentially, more than you even know,” the victim’s sister-in-law Jessica Wallis-Moore told Global News.

Hours after the deadly hit-and-run collision, Oceanside RCMP seized a black 1999 Ford F-250 with a lift kit.

Police also recovered surveillance footage of the truck leaving the area just before Moore was fatally struck, and are confident it is the suspect vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also certain more than one person, including the driver, knows who was behind the wheel at the time.

Wallis-Moore says she wants the suspect to know that her common law husband, Brandon Moore, is beyond heartbroken and devastated by the loss of his brother.

“He’s such a happy guy. He’s so sad right now so please just come forward,” pleaded Wallis-Moore. “Be human.”

READ MORE: RCMP search for hit-and-run driver on Vancouver Island after man’s body found

Moore was ripped from their lives just two weeks after he accepted a request from Wallis-Moore to become godfather to his two beloved nieces: seven-year-old Meela and two-year-old Myah.

“It was really hard to tell Meela… but we knew that we had to,” recalled Wallis-Moore.

“We were just really honest and [said] to our two-year-old, Uncle Spencer died. He’s not here with us anymore and were sorry that you can’t be with him or hug him or kiss him.”

Since Moore didn’t have children of his own yet, his sister-in-law says he loved their girls and treated them as his “honourary daughters.”

“He was just an amazing amazingly real person,” said Wallis-Moore, who remembers her brother-in-law for his love and laughter.

“Spence was loving and he always wanted to make people laugh. He was just kind-hearted and he also stood up for people when they needed it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Moore had recently moved back to Parksville to be closer to Brandon’s family and his father, Alan Moore, who Wallis-Moore says is so torn and grief stricken over his son’s death that he struggled for weeks to write an obituary, which was published in late October.

“I just know what his family has lost, the Christmases, the hugs, the love, the kisses. His brother is known for his hugs, my hubby Brandon, and Spencer was no different,” said Wallis-Moore.

“It just doesn’t seem fair that they didn’t get more time.”

A ceremony and celebration of life for Spencer Alexander Moore will be held on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. the Yates Funeral Home in Parksville.