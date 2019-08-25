RCMP search for hit-and-run driver on Vancouver Island after man’s body found

A man whose body was found in the middle of a Parksville street early Saturday morning was killed by a hit-and-run driver, Oceanside RCMP said Sunday.

Police say they were contacted just after 2:30 a.m. by a female driver who had come across a man’s body on Hirst Avenue at McMillan Street.

The 32-year-old Parksville resident was pronounced dead after officers arrived, police say, and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police say they have talked to “several witnesses” from surrounding apartment buildings who heard “a loud crash and thump” shortly before the 911 call was placed.

“The police are working to gather all forms of evidence as they continue with the investigation and look for a possible suspect,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police are urging that suspect to come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone else who may have information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

