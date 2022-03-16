‘Pushing the limits’: CPS Chief calls for calm ahead of Beltline weekend rally

Calgary’s police chief said the group of protesters who have been flooding various streets in downtown Calgary every weekend since the start of the pandemic are now “pushing the limits of section two of the charter.”

“That’s how we ended up seeing things like, you know, freedom convoy, freedom rodeo, freedom breakfast, this type of thing, (but) this is much different,” Chief Mark Neufeld said in a one-on-one with Global News morning show.

“This is a different type of protest that we’ve seen in the past. We thought they would stop and they won’t. And now they’re articulating that basically, ‘we want to do whatever we want to do.'”

2:09 Calgary mayor calling for police enforcement against continued COVID restriction protests Calgary mayor calling for police enforcement against continued COVID restriction protests

Neufeld now calls this set of protesters the “anti-democracy group.” He thinks they’re “sort of hard to understand and incoherent.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Weekly protests were initially against the public health measures, then the COVID-19 vaccine, and then the government as a whole.

More than 63,000 people follow the Facebook group that promotes the weekly marches. Now the group is hoping the marches will put “an end to completely unnecessary, ineffective and harmful medical mandates in Canada.”

A post on Tuesday had a video from the Beltline counter-protesters chanting “we want our Saturday’s back.” It posed the question: “Do you think Calgarians are being set up by City Hall and CPS in an attempt to stop a peaceful, legal protest calling for an end to medical mandates in Canada?”

1:41 City of Calgary receives more than 200 complaints related to protest in the Beltline City of Calgary receives more than 200 complaints related to protest in the Beltline – Feb 22, 2022

“We are asking anyone who intends to protest in the Beltline and 17 Avenue area to instead stay away,” CPS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all want our downtown to be a safe and welcoming place and we need your help to make that happen.”

The chief said since it is only Wednesday, more talks will be taking place through the week about how to address what’s to come on Saturday.

Historically CPS has seen “high degrees of co-operation” from protest groups, Neufeld explained. He added many thought after the premier lifted close to all mandates a the beginning of March, there would be a drawback to the amount of protests.

“And so we’re looking at different options as to how we can manage this differently than other protests because I think, again, most of the groups that we deal with are quite cooperative with the police. They’re respectful of the community and they actually want to be able to exercise their Section two charter rights,” he said.

“But they also want to do it in a way that doesn’t negatively impact the community, and this group certainly doesn’t seem to be in that camp anymore.”

Throughout 2021, various protests in the city cost roughly $1.9 million in police resources which doesn’t take into account the amount of time lost on other police projects according to Neufeld. The chief was not able to give a number where the cost sits so far this year.

Story continues below advertisement

2:13 “Freedom” becomes rally cry co-opted by far-right actors: experts “Freedom” becomes rally cry co-opted by far-right actors: experts – Feb 25, 2022

Related News Calgary police chief addresses response to weekend protests in Beltline neighbourhood