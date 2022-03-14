Calgary police chief addresses response to weekend protests in Beltline neighbourhood

Calgary’s police chief described the situation in the Beltline over the weekend as “controversial” and said efforts to preserve public safety amid duelling protests were necessary due to “increased volatility and mounting confrontations.”

The weekly protest, which originally served to oppose public health measures related to COVID-19, saw participants clash with counter-protesters on Saturday, which police said created a blockage on 17 Avenue for around an hour.

According to Chief Mark Neufeld, police officers tried to negotiate alternative options and routes with protesters and Beltline residents prior to the protest last Saturday, but both groups were insistent on their original plans. Officers planned to divert the protesters off of 17 Avenue but failed when demonstrators pushed past the officers and continued to march down the road.

What resulted was two groups coming together in opposite directions at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 8 Street in a “standoff situation,” Neufeld said.

“What became clear to the incident commanders in charge of the protest for that day, was that the stalemate was increasing public safety risk and needed to be resolved,” Neufeld said during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

“The situation was such that officers were not going to be able to maintain the peace and order without creating… a pressure-relief-valve situation.”

Neufeld also suggested there was no right way to handle the situation at the time. When asked why police decided to use their bikes against counter-protestors, Neufeld said it was a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation for officers at the scene.

“The goal of CPS is to manage protests and demonstrations in an efficient and collaborative way without the use of force,” he said. “Any use of force is regrettable, particularly in this situation.

“Police are authorized to use reasonable force to carry out their duties in the broader public interest.”

But Neufeld said it is unproductive to put the blame solely on CPS officers and urged everyone to “take a step back” and reach a compromise. This comes after Mayor Jyoti Gondek and several city councillors called for more police enforcement against the COVID-19 restriction protests in a tweet over the weekend.

1/4 I spoke with Beltline residents & businesses this morning. I was in the Beltline this afternoon. The weekly disruption this community faces is not a “protest”. It’s a parade. At Central Memorial Park, it’s a festival with merch & food vendors. Yet no permits or licenses. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) March 13, 2022

“While many took this decision as officers choosing sides in the protest, this was definitely not the case,” Neufeld said.

“Police do not take sides during an evolved-out protest situation. This was simply the most effective way to bring this conflict to a conclusion, keeping in mind the risks for public and officer safety.”

