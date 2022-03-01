Nearly all COVID-19 public health measures are now lifted in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly all COVID-19 public health measures have now been lifted in Alberta.

On Saturday morning, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province would move into Stage 2 of its reopening plan on March 1.

This marks the end to all indoor and outdoor public gathering limits, the lifting of capacity limits at large entertainment venues and the end of the provincial work-from-home order. The provincial mask mandate has also been lifted, with some exceptions.

Here’s a closer look at what Stage 2 means for Alberta:

Masks

The province’s mask mandate has been lifted except for in high-risk settings. Masks or face coverings are still mandatory on all forms of public transit, as well as at all Alberta Health Services-operated and contracted facilities. That includes all continuing care settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Masks will not be mandatory in taxis or ride-sharing vehicles like Uber.

Edmonton’s municipal bylaw is also still in effect, so masks are still mandatory for everyone two and older at indoor public spaces and public vehicles in Edmonton until further notice.

READ MORE: Edmontonians will still have to wear masks when Alberta’s mask mandate is lifted

The City of Edmonton’s bylaw has two triggers that require council to review masking. First, when the province rescinds its mask order. Second, when Edmonton has 100 or fewer active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for 28 consecutive days.

According to the most recent COVID-19 data available as of Feb. 27, Edmonton had 161 active cases per 100,000.

In a post on Twitter Monday afternoon, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the city’s masking bylaw cannot be repealed arbitrarily.

“There’s a process, prescribed under the Municipal Government Act, that our city council must follow to determine what happens next,” Sohi said.

Sohi said city council will convene a special meeting on March 8 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the mask bylaw.

Read more: City of Edmonton wants resident input on mandatory mask bylaw

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary city council voted in February to lift its city mask mandate alongside the province lifting its mandate, meaning masks are no longer required in that city.

In addition, masks will still be required at airports in Alberta. Airports fall under federal regulation and masks will still be required in some areas.

Until Transport Canada changes its regulations, masks will be required on airplanes, going through security and at other points.

1:34 Alberta doctors react to lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions Alberta doctors react to lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions

Mandatory isolation for those with COVID-19

One of the few mandates that remains in place until further notice is the COVID-19 isolation requirement.

Isolation is still legally required for Albertans who have COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive for the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

From the onset of symptoms or a positive test, Albertans who are fully vaccinated must isolate for a minimum of five days or until their symptoms resolve. Following isolation, fully vaccinated Albertans must wear a mask at all times when around others outside of their home for five more days.

Albertans who have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 and are not fully vaccinated must isolate for the full 10 days or until symptoms resolve, whichever is longer.

Indoor and outdoor gathering limits

There are no longer any limits to the number of people who can gather inside or outside in Alberta.

Capacity limits at large entertainment venues

All capacity limits have been lifted at large venues and entertainment venues in Alberta.

Restaurants, bars, cafés

All public health measures are now lifted at restaurants, bars and cafés across Alberta.

These types of businesses can now go back to serving alcohol past 11 p.m.

There are no limits to the number of people who can sit at a table.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools

All remaining requirements at Alberta schools have been removed. This means the end to cohorting in Kindergarten to Grade 6 classrooms.

Read more: How to talk with kids as Alberta students return to class with no mask mandate

Youth sports

There are no longer screening requirements for youth entertainment and sport activities.

Work-from-home order

The province’s mandatory work-from-home order has been lifted. However, many businesses are still choosing to have employees work from home.

Travel

Federal border measures remain in place for all international travellers.

Eased measures came into effect on Monday. Double-vaccinated air and land travellers no longer need to present a negative molecular test result, such as a PCR test before departure for Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Unvaccinated children under 12 also no longer need to self-isolate upon return to the country, and Ottawa has lifted its blanket advisory against trips abroad.

The potentially-cheaper and easier-to-access rapid antigen tests administered by a health professional remain mandatory for Canadians 12 and over who want to avoid quarantining at home for 10 days upon return to the country.

Read more: Travel bookings up as Albertans take advantage of loosening border measures

The move to Step 3

Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan will eventually see the end of all COVID-19 restrictions, including measures specific to continuing care facilities and the end of mandatory isolation.

A timeline for Alberta entering Step 3 has not yet been determined. The province has said it will depend on hospitalization rates continuing to trend downward.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta have been on a downward trend for a few weeks. As of Monday afternoon, there were 1,224 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 83 of those patients in intensive care.

Hospitalizations peaked at 1,623 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Feb. 8.

On Monday, Saskatchewan became the first province in Canada to lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents in that province no longer have to wear masks in indoor public spaces and they are not required to self-isolate for five days if they test positive for COVID-19.

— With files from The Canadian Press.