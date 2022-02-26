Alberta to end most remaining COVID-19 restrictions on March 1

Send this page to someone via email

With confidence that Alberta’s COVID-19 “numbers continue to decline rapidly,” Premier Jason Kenney announced the province will move forward to Step 2 of its reopening plan come Tuesday, March 1.

The announcement was made during the official opening ceremony of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital in northwestern Alberta.

Step 2 of the government’s plan to reopen includes:

Provincial mask mandate will be lifted except in high-risk settings, including on public transit, at AHS-operated and contracted facilities, and all continuing care settings

Any remaining school requirements removed (for example: Kindergarten to grade 6 cohorting)

Youth screening activities for entertainment and sport activities removed

Capacity on all large venues and entertainment venues lifted

Indoor and outdoor social gathering limits lifted

Mandatory work-from-home requirements lifted

Ending restrictions on liquor service and operating hours for bars and nightclubs

“We are in a position to safely move to Step 2 of our path back to normal and remove the vast majority of remaining public health measures in Alberta,” Kenney said.

According to a government news release issued on Feb. 8, Step 3 will remove COVID-specific measures in continuing care and see isolation for positive cases become a recommendation rather than a requirement.

That step would be taken “based on hospitalization rates continuing to trend downwards.”

The City of Calgary released a statement Saturday, saying the COVID-19-related face covering bylaw will end automatically once the province removes its requirement for indoor masking.

Until that time, Calgarians are reminded that face coverings are still required for everyone over the age of 12 in indoor public spaces and public vehicles.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we are entering a new stage of the pandemic,” said Chief Susan Henry of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).

“Some of us will welcome the lifting of restrictions while others will prefer to continue wearing face coverings and following other precautions. We must be kind and compassionate toward one another, respect those personal choices and make space for everyone to move at the speed they feel comfortable with.”

