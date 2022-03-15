Helicopter needed to rescue injured hiker from rocky terrain near Osoyoos

Send this page to someone via email

A hiker who slipped and fell in rocky terrain near Osoyoos had to spend the night outdoors before being rescued by helicopter.

On its Facebook page, the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department said the hiker needed medical help, but that only an approximate location was given, somewhere near the Anarchist Mountain lookout, just south of Highway 3.

Firefighters and medical responders began searching the vast area, with police and Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue called in to help. Police and B.C. Emergency Health Services were also on scene.

The fire department said the hiker was located during the early hours, cold and injured, “but only able to be assisted by high-angle rope rescue from Oliver/ Osoyoos and Penticton (search and rescue) teams.”

The fire department said search and rescue stayed with the individual until a helicopter could be called in.

“Due to the location, a mutual aid request was sent out to Penticton and District Search and Rescue to assist in a possible rope rescue,” said Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue.

“Due to the length of time and number of members required to execute a rope rescue from the location that the subject at, a decision was made to do a helicopter long-line rescue.”

“Everyone worked together amazingly over difficult terrain in wet conditions,” said fire department chief Urs Grob.

The fire department also thanked RDOS director Mark Pendergraft, who provided local knowledge that helped search and rescue access the individual.

