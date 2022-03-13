Menu

Canada

Search for missing fisherman underway off coast of Nova Scotia after crew abandons vessel

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 12:04 pm
FILE - Several aircraft and two Coast Guard ships taking part in the search Sunday morning. View image in full screen
FILE - Several aircraft and two Coast Guard ships taking part in the search Sunday morning. Andrew Vaughan

A search is underway Sunday, by air and on the water, for a missing fisherman who fell off a life raft during a transfer onto a Canadian Coast Guard vessel.

In a series of tweets, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax said the search is taking place 90 nautical miles southeast of Canso, N.S.

It listed several aircraft and two Coast Guard ships taking part in the search Sunday morning on the province’s eastern shore.

Read more: Bulk cargo carrier that lost power moored in Placentia Bay, N.L., as storm descends

The operation began just after midnight on Saturday when JRCC received a request for a tow from the fishing vessel Mucktown Girl, which had experienced mechanical issues.

“The FV was taken under tow and started towards to Mulgrave, N.S.,” JRCC stated.

At 5:43 p.m. that day, there was a “failure in the tow arrangement” and the fishing vessel “went adrift overnight with the CCGS Jean Goodwill in escort.”

Some 12 hours later, at 6:11 a.m. Sunday, the Mucktown Girl reported taking on water, and the crew abandoned the vessel into a life raft.

“(Four) fishers were recovered by CCGS Jean Goodwill, unfortunately, (one) fisher fell out of the life raft during this transfer and is now missing,” JRCC stated.

“All (five) fishers were wearing Immersion suits when they abandoned the FV.”

Click to play video: 'Coast Guard swimmer opens up about water rescues' Coast Guard swimmer opens up about water rescues
Coast Guard swimmer opens up about water rescues – Dec 9, 2021
