Stonewall RCMP charge man with assaulting officers

Stonewall RCMP say an intoxicated man who refused to leave a business is facing charges for allegedly assaulting officers.

Police were called to a disturbance at an unnamed business on Road 236 in the RM of Rosser around 11 a.m. March 8.

They say two intoxicated men were refusing to leave the business, and one had assaulted an employee.

Officers found one of the men in the business’s parking lot and police say the suspect became combative and assaulted the officers.

Mar 8, Stonewall #rcmpmb responded to an assault at business in the RM of Rosser. Officers located one of the suspects & while being arrested he assaulted the officers. Zachary Bighetty, 32, has been charged with several offences. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/oQMvYd52f7 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 15, 2022

The man was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released. Another officer was also injured but did not require medical attention, police said.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, two counts of assaulting an officer, assault, and three counts of resisting arrest.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.