Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 11:14 am
A man assaulted at Stony Mountain Institution has died of his injuries, police said. View image in full screen
A man assaulted at Stony Mountain Institution has died of his injuries, police said. File/The Canadian Press

A 36-year-old inmate who was assaulted at Stony Mountain Institution on New Year’s Day has died, and his death is being treated as a homicide, police say.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit continues to investigate the incident, in which the man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Read more: RCMP investigating Stony Mountain stabbing that put two inmates in hospital

He died of his injuries Monday.

Trending Stories

No arrests have been made yet, in what is the second death at the facility so far in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Stony Mountain Institution outbreak grows' Stony Mountain Institution outbreak grows
Stony Mountain Institution outbreak grows – Jan 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagHomicide tagRCMP Manitoba tagcrime in Manitoba tagStony Mountain tagStony Mountain Institution tagManitoba homicide tagStonewall RCMP taginmate killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers