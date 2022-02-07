RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old inmate who was assaulted at Stony Mountain Institution on New Year’s Day has died, and his death is being treated as a homicide, police say.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit continues to investigate the incident, in which the man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, and taken to hospital in critical condition.

He died of his injuries Monday.

No arrests have been made yet, in what is the second death at the facility so far in 2022.

