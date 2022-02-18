Menu

Traffic

‘Chain reaction’ crash on Highway 7 kills Fisher River man, injures 5 others

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 6:55 pm
RCMP Stonewall detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Stonewall detachment. RCMP

A 64-year-old man is dead and a number of people are injured after what RCMP are calling a “chain reaction” of crashes on Highway 7 Thursday evening.

Stonewall RCMP said they were called about a vehicle driving in the wrong lane on the highway, followed by another call minutes later about a four-vehicle pileup near the intersection with Highway 323.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in crash Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP say driver was impaired

According to their investigation, a white truck was headed south in the northbound lane when it caused a chain of crashes with three vehicles going north.

The driver of the white truck, who has been identified as a 66-year-old man from Peguis First Nation, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of one of the other vehicles, a man from Fisher River Cree Nation, was pronounced dead on scene.

Three more adults and a child, who were in the other vehicles involved in the crash, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.

