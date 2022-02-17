Pedestrian killed in crash Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP say driver was impaired

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Pauingassi First Nation will appear in a Winnipeg courtoom Friday, RCMP said, after a fatal crash with a pedestrian early Wednesday.

The incident took place around 12:50 a.m. on the main road in the community, which is 280 km northeast of Winnipeg.

Police said a 24-year-old man was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle, which slid into a snowbank, where the driver and a passenger took off on foot.

The man was pronounced dead at the local nursing station, and officers found and arrested the 37-year-old at her home.

The driver wasn’t injured in the crash, but police said they took breath samples and found her to be over the legal limit.

She’s facing charges of impaired driving causing death and failing to stop after an accident.

RCMP continue to investigate.

