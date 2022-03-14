Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Okanagan College Coyotes headed to CCAA women’s basketball national championship

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 5:38 pm

It’s been a meteoric rise for the Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball team.

After only three years of play in the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association (CCAA), the Coyotes claimed their first PACWEST division championship March 5.

Read more: Okanagan College Coyotes prepare for more fans in bigger venue

As a result, Okanagan College is headed into the CCAA women’s basketball championship at the end of March and Coyote confidence is running high.

“We know we can definitely compete or beat any team in the country,” Coyotes’ head coach Andrew Gini told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan College basketball kicks off inaugural season' Okanagan College basketball kicks off inaugural season
Okanagan College basketball kicks off inaugural season – Sep 9, 2017

“We have a deep team, probably one of the deepest in the country,” Gini added.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The coyotes are ranked fifth going into the nationals after defeating number one-ranked Vancouver Island University’s Mariners 79-74, to win provincials.

“I think that was a huge win for our program,” said Coyotes’ PACWEST tournament MVP Jordan Kemper.

“We’ve been really close with them all season but never really able to pull out a win,” Kemper admitted.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan College Coyotes celebrate success on home court' Okanagan College Coyotes celebrate success on home court
Okanagan College Coyotes celebrate success on home court – Nov 17, 2018

With that win in provincials, the Coyotes’ plan of attack is to maintain the status quo at the nationals.

“I think if we just play with a lot of heart … put pressure on other teams,” said Coyotes’ guard Soelil Wilding, “I think they will have a really hard time against us.”

The CCAA’s women national championship takes place in Nanaimo, B.C. from March 25-27.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Women's Basketball tagNationals tagCCAA tagcollege basketball tagnational championships tagPACWest tagOkanagan College Coyotes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers