Okanagan College Coyotes prepare for more fans in bigger venue

The Okanagan College (OC) Coyotes men’s basketball team is home to host the Columbia Bible College (CBC) Bearcats on Friday and Saturday.

Games will take place at the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) gym, a location that can host more spectators than previous venues.

A pep rally is planned for Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Okanagan College campus across the parking lot from KSS.

There will be free pizza and beverages. Members of the Kelowna Minor Basketball Association will also receive free hamburgers courtesy of McDonald’s.

“We have the support, we have the enthusiasm,” said Coyotes men’s team coach Dino Gini. “We’re just looking forward to keep moving forward.”

The OC men’s team has lost its last three games, but Gini believes they can improve their record this weekend on Friday night at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

“It’s important to us because it’s probably a big playoff weekend even though it’s early in the second half of the season,” he said. “The CBC announced their probably going to battle for that spot.”

The Coyotes women’s team is .500 in the season’s first six games.

OC women will play an exhibition game at the KSS gym prior to the men’s game on Friday at 6 p.m.

Columbia’s women’s team has folded for the season due to “academic issues and injuries,” according to Gini.

The opposition team for the women’s game will feature an all-star group of former university and college players.

This is the Coyotes’ first season with the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST).

The men’s team is currently ranked sixth out of the seven teams, while the women’s team is ranked fifth.

The Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners are first in both divisions. Their women’s team is 8-0 so far this season.