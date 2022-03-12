Menu

Crime

Man charged in voyeurism investigation at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 3:04 pm
Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital /.
Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital /. Google Maps

A man working onsite at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital in Ontario was arrested this week in connection with a voyeurism investigation, Durham Regional Police say.

According to investigators, on Thursday at around noon, police were called to the hospital after a female employee found a cellphone that was recording in the washroom.

Read more: Man charged in connection to Pickering voyeurism investigation, police say

The phone was attached under the sink, police said in a statement.

“Investigation revealed that the cellphone belonged to the suspect who was working at this site,” the statement read.

Police charged 23-year-old Steven Medard with voyeurism; he was later released on an undertaking.

Trending Stories

According to the service, Medard’s phone was seized as evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Durham police investigate voyeurism at Oshawa Centre

No other recording devices were found or seized at this time, police added.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2531 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Reports of indecent act, voyeurism at Saint John’s Rockwood Park' Reports of indecent act, voyeurism at Saint John’s Rockwood Park
