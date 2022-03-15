Kelowna bus killer pleads guilty to new set of crimes, gets more time in jail

Send this page to someone via email

The man behind the fatal and unprovoked 2014 stabbing of a Kelowna man commuting home on a city bus is back behind bars.

Court records indicate that Tyler Jack Newton pleaded guilty last Thursday to driving dangerously and evading police from a July 2021 incident in West Kelowna as well as charges of possession of stolen property and breaching his release order from an incident in January of this year.

He’s been in custody for the bulk of this year and will remain so for a while longer. The global sentence was just over eight months and he’s also had two years’ probation tacked on.

Six months before the latest series of crimes were recorded, Newton completed four years and six months of prison time for the manslaughter death of Caesar Rosales, and in a parole document dated Oct. 19, 2020, Newton is described as having “anti-authority and pro-criminal attitudes and values” and was deemed a risk of reoffending.

Newton’s criminal history is described on file as “appalling,” the parole board wrote, adding it was “reflective of someone with serious drug convictions.”

His criminal record from before he killed Rosales includes charges like the dangerous operation of a vehicle, breach and drug convictions, and Kelowna RCMP already considered him a “prolific offender.”

Newton had completed his sentence and was free to go.

He’s “violated probation and bail conditions, gone Absent Without Leave and reoffended” when on conditions, the board said.

“You continue to engage in high-risk and risk-relevant behaviour while supervised. You have a significant court history and have demonstrated a consistent disregard for the law. Because of this, you have proven unreliable and unpredictable when in the community,” the parole board told Newton at that time.

He was assessed as a high-risk and high-needs offender.

Rosales was commuting home on Kelowna’s No. 8 bus on Oct. 30, 2014, after finishing his shift at KF Aerospace. Newton, also on the bus, was in a drug-fuelled psychosis, according to parole documents, when he stabbed Rosales in the neck and ran away.