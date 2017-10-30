Moment of silence for man murdered on Kelowna transit bus

On Oct. 30, 2014, Caesar Rosales was murdered on a Kelowna transit bus.

He had fallen asleep while commuting, and was stabbed in the neck by another passenger.

Since that day, bus drivers with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 have paid thier respects to Rosales by wearing a black ribbon, and observing a one minute moment of silence at noon every Oct. 30.

The union is also expressing concern about increasing violence on public transit.

In February of this year, Winnipeg bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser, 58, was murdered while on the job.

Oct. 30 has now been deemed National Transit Safety Day.