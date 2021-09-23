B.C. man who killed stranger on bus finishes jail sentence, arrested again

Send this page to someone via email

Within months of being released from prison for the fatal and unprovoked 2014 stabbing of a Kelowna man, Tyler Jack Newton has again been accused of running afoul of the law.

According to details made available in court documents, on July 21, Newton allegedly was driving dangerously in West Kelowna and attempted to evade RCMP when they were in pursuit.

He’s scheduled to stand trial on two charges relating to that incident on March 10, 2022.

Newton had completed four years and six months’ prison time for the manslaughter death of Caesar Rosales six months earlier, though parole documents indicate he had been far from an ideal prisoner since June 2016, when he started his sentence.

In a parole document dated Oct. 19, 2020, Newton is described as having “anti-authority and pro-criminal attitudes and values” and a risk of reoffending.

Newton’s criminal history is described on file as “appalling,” the parole board wrote, adding it was “reflective of someone with serious drug convictions.”

His criminal record includes the dangerous operation of a vehicle, breach, and drug convictions from before he killed Rosales, and Kelowna RCMP already considered him a “prolific offender.”

Since then, the parole board said Newton had gained parole and was on community supervision.

He’s “violated probation and bail conditions, gone Absent Without Leave and reoffended” when on conditions, the board said.

“You continue to engage in high-risk and risk-relevant behaviour while supervised. You have a significant court history and have demonstrated a consistent disregard for the law. Because of this, you have proven unreliable and unpredictable when in the community,” the parole board told Newton at that time.

“In addition, the Board finds that given the nature and gravity of your index offence, you have also shown a willingness to use weapons. You are assessed as a high risk and high needs offender and have not mitigated that risk despite having had the benefit of programming.”

Rosales was commuting home on Kelowna’s No. 8 bus on Oct. 30, 2014, after finishing his shift at KF Aerospace. Newton, also on the bus, was in a drug-fuelled psychosis, according to parole documents, when he stabbed Rosales in the neck and ran away.