Crime

Person who knocked Nanaimo man out with thrown egg urged to ‘step up,’ come forward

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 5:04 pm
Police are urging the person who knocked this man unconscious with an egg thrown from a vehicle to come forward. View image in full screen
Police are urging the person who knocked this man unconscious with an egg thrown from a vehicle to come forward. Nanaimo RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are urging the person who knocked a man unconscious when they threw an egg at him from a moving vehicle to “step up” and come forward.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 25, on Uplands Drive near the Edgewater Lane turnoff.

According to police, the 37-year-old victim was standing at a bus stop with his friends, when someone threw the egg at him from a passing vehicle, knocking him to the ground.

Investigators say the group didn’t realize the object that hit him was an egg until afterward.

Mounties say the victim has limited memory of the attack and “continues to have some difficulty with his thought process.”

“We believe the person who threw the egg probably didn’t intend to cause injury and may have no idea what actually happened,” Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Gary O’Brien said.

“With that in mind, this individual and those in the vehicle, need to step up, take responsibility for their actions and call the police.”

Police described the suspect vehicle as small and dark coloured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

