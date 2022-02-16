Beloved, ‘vibrant’ volunteer Eric Kutzner identified as Nanaimo coffee shop homicide victim

Send this page to someone via email

Eric Kutzner has been identified as the man found dead in a Nanaimo, B.C. coffee shop last weekend, a homicide that police described as a “random incident with a tragic outcome.”

The 79-year-old’s identity was released at the request of his family, said the Mounties.

In a brief Wednesday statement, Kutzner’s family described him as a “vibrant member of society” who is deeply missed by his loved ones.

“He volunteered and was a champion for the disabled in Creston, B.C. and for senior’s housing in Nanaimo, B.C.,” the family wrote.

“Eric was a smiling face at the Buzz Coffeehouse every day in the morning, coming in to make sure we had fresh muffins and almond croissants.”

Kutzner of Creston was awarded the Sovereign’s Medical for Volunteers in December 2015 by then-governor general David Johnston.

A description on the governor general’s website said between 2012 and 2015, Kutzner restored a property that houses and employs people with developmental and physical disabilities. He aimed to turn the property into a “viable farm” for crops, livestock, and processing dried fruits and veggies.

“He truly cared about his family and friends and made new friends everyday in his travels around Nanaimo,” said his family in the statement.

Kutzner was found dead at the Buzz Coffee House on Rutherford Road around 9 a.m. on Feb. 12.

A man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder. He has been remanded into custody to await his next court appearance.

-with files from Amy Judd