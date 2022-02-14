Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder in connection with random Nanaimo, B.C. coffee shop death

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 5:25 pm
Police at the scene of a homicide in Nanaimo View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a homicide in Nanaimo that investigators now say was "random.". Global News

A man has now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the discovery of a man’s body inside a Nanaimo, B.C., coffee shop Saturday.

Police were called to the Buzz Coffee House at 4890 Rutherford Rd. around 9 a.m. Saturday on a welfare check.

Officers arrived to find a man dead. They arrested a second man at the scene.

He has now been charged in the victim’s death and has been remanded into custody to await his next court appearance, Nanaimo RCMP confirmed.

Read more: Nanaimo Mounties say coffee shop homicide ‘a random incident with a tragic outcome’

“Investigators are confident that based on the evidence collected to date, there was no connection between the deceased and the individual arrested at the scene,” Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien said Saturday.

“This was a random incident with a tragic outcome.”

