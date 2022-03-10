Menu

Comments

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP turn to public to find man wanted on human trafficking charges

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 12:06 pm
RCMP bill glenold fleury View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP say Billy Glenold-Fleury, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has ties to Saskatchewan, Quebec, Alberta and B.C. . Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

The Saskatchewan RCMP federal serious and organized crime north unit is renewing a request for help from the public on finding a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

According to an RCMP release, Billy Glenold-Fleury is facing multiple charges, including trafficking persons, material benefit from trafficking in persons, and withholding or destroying identity documents.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP still searching for 4 men wanted on human trafficking charges

Glenold-Fleury, 32, also faces charges related to participating in the activities of a criminal organization.

RCMP say Glenold-Fleury has ties to Saskatchewan, Quebec, Alberta and B.C.

Police have charged three other men with the same offences related to this investigation. Those men have been arrested.

Mali Jean was found and arrested on Feb. 25 in Burnaby, B.C., and is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on March 28.

Bechir Ben Salah was arrested in Laval, Que., on Jan. 12 and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court via CCTV on March 23.

Read more: Edmonton couple faces human trafficking charges after teen comes forward

Kenny Jouthe turned himself in to the provincial court of Saskatoon on Oct. 6, 2021 without incident and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on March 15.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Glenold-Fleury is asked to contact their nearest police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

