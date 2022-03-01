Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Edmonton couple faces human trafficking charges after teen comes forward

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 1, 2022 11:47 am
Edmonton human trafficking View image in full screen
Two people have been charged with human trafficking and child porn charges after a teenager came forward and said she was being forced into the sex industry. ALERT

After a 16-year-old girl disclosed to a school counsellor that she was being forced to work in the sex industry, an Edmonton couple is facing nine related charges and police are worried there are more victims.

The two were arrested Feb. 16 after officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams counter exploitation unit searched two homes.

Read more: New supports introduced for human trafficking survivors in Alberta

The teenager told her school counsellor she was recruited by the duo.

“We want to recognize the courage and resiliency of the victim survivor,” said Staff Sgt. Frank Pagé with ALERT Human Trafficking. “ALERT is concerned that there are other victims out there and encourage them to reach out to us.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our primary goal is to ensure their safety and to connect them with available resources.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: '1 arrested, 2 wanted in sex assault, human trafficking investigation in Edmonton area' 1 arrested, 2 wanted in sex assault, human trafficking investigation in Edmonton area

Alexander Basaraba, 20, and Brooklyn Jober Sutherland, 19, have been charged with:

  • trafficking a person under the age of 18
  • procuring a person under the age of 18
  • arranging a sexual offence against a child
  • material benefit from sex trafficking
  • advertising sexual services
  • making child pornography
  • distributing child pornography
  • possessing child pornography
  • child luring

The two are scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

Read more: 10, including 2 teens, charged in southern Alberta human trafficking investigation

In a Tuesday news release, ALERT said the victim is receiving support and encouraged others who are affected by human trafficking to call 211 for help.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call their local police or Crime Stoppers.

