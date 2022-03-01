Edmonton couple faces human trafficking charges after teen comes forward

Send this page to someone via email

After a 16-year-old girl disclosed to a school counsellor that she was being forced to work in the sex industry, an Edmonton couple is facing nine related charges and police are worried there are more victims.

The two were arrested Feb. 16 after officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams counter exploitation unit searched two homes.

Read more: New supports introduced for human trafficking survivors in Alberta

The teenager told her school counsellor she was recruited by the duo.

“We want to recognize the courage and resiliency of the victim survivor,” said Staff Sgt. Frank Pagé with ALERT Human Trafficking. “ALERT is concerned that there are other victims out there and encourage them to reach out to us.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our primary goal is to ensure their safety and to connect them with available resources.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our primary goal is to ensure their safety and to connect them with available resources."

Alexander Basaraba, 20, and Brooklyn Jober Sutherland, 19, have been charged with:

trafficking a person under the age of 18

procuring a person under the age of 18

arranging a sexual offence against a child

material benefit from sex trafficking

advertising sexual services

making child pornography

distributing child pornography

possessing child pornography

child luring

The two are scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

In a Tuesday news release, ALERT said the victim is receiving support and encouraged others who are affected by human trafficking to call 211 for help.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call their local police or Crime Stoppers.