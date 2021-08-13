10, including 2 teens, charged in southern Alberta human trafficking investigation

Ten people, ranging in age from 16 to 37, are facing several charges, including sexual assault and sexual interference, in relation to a sex trafficking investigation in Lethbridge.
According to police, the 10 individuals are believed to have sexually assaulted, exploited and trafficked a teenage girl, as well as sexually assaulted another young teen.
“During the course of the investigation, police first learned that a 15-year-old female had been selected, groomed and brought to specific locations where the offences took place,” Lethbridge police said.
Investigators believe the group arranged for transportation for the girl to various locations, and the girl “often didn’t know the details of these pre-arranged meetings.”
Police determined members of the group also “engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old victim.”
“As our investigation continues, the numbers of victims, at this point, have not been confirmed,” police said.
Eight of those charged have been arrested and are in custody, however, police said two “are still at large.”
Additional charges are also pending against all 10 people, which include a doctor and businessman, police said. The names of the two youth charged are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Fadi (Stawi) Chtewi, 20, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assault (party to the offence, meaning more than one person was involved in the assault)
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18
Abdulla Mohammed, 19, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assault – party to offence with another person
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18
Mohammad Neirabani, 22, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Sexual assault
- Sexual assault causing bodily harm
- Sexual assault – party to offence with another person
- Aggravated sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18
- Child luring
Mohamoud Nirabani, 20, is changed with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assault – party to offence with another person
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18
Ziyaad Noor, 37, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Sexual assault
- Sexual assault causing bodily harm
- Sexual assault – party to offence with another person
- Aggravated sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18
Mohammad Zafari, 20, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assault – party to offence with another person
- Aggravated sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18
A 17-year-old male is charged with:
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assault causing bodily harm
- Two counts of sexual assault — party to the offence
- Two counts of aggravated sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18
- Child luring
A 16-year-old male is charged with:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual assault causing bodily harm
- Sexual assault — party to the offence
- Aggravated sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18
Those eight people were in custody Friday pending bail hearings, police said, with some appearing in court as early as Friday.
Warrants are out for the arrest of 22-year-old Khaled Asaid, charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference; as well as 26-year-old Meriton Krasniqi, who is facing charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, being party to sexual assault, aggravated assault and trafficking of someone under 18.
All 10 people are believed to be from the Lethbridge and Calgary areas.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Bryan Whepley at 403-330-5167 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
Resources for victims, families
Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, is a victim of human trafficking is encouraged to reach out to the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010, by email at hotline@ccteht.ca or submit a tip online.
The Lethbridge police also encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual assault to reach out to authorities by calling 403-328-4444, or if they’re in immediate danger, to call 911.
The Chinook Child Advocacy Centre, which the Lethbridge Police Service is a part of, provides support to children, youth and families who have “been impacted by severe and complex abuse.” Its resources can be accessed through the centre’s website.
More information, including an online course, on human trafficking can also be found through the Not In My City organization. Albertans can also find resources through ACT Alberta and CEASE Alberta.
Investigators from the Lethbridge Police Service, as well as the Calgary Police Service and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s human trafficking counter exploitation team were involved the case.
Comments