10, including 2 teens, charged in southern Alberta human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people, ranging in age from 16 to 37, are facing several charges, including sexual assault and sexual interference, in relation to a sex trafficking investigation in Lethbridge.

According to police, the 10 individuals are believed to have sexually assaulted, exploited and trafficked a teenage girl, as well as sexually assaulted another young teen.

“During the course of the investigation, police first learned that a 15-year-old female had been selected, groomed and brought to specific locations where the offences took place,” Lethbridge police said.

Investigators believe the group arranged for transportation for the girl to various locations, and the girl “often didn’t know the details of these pre-arranged meetings.”

Police determined members of the group also “engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old victim.”

Story continues below advertisement

“As our investigation continues, the numbers of victims, at this point, have not been confirmed,” police said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "As our investigation continues, the numbers of victims, at this point, have not been confirmed," police said.

Eight of those charged have been arrested and are in custody, however, police said two “are still at large.”

3:56 How the court system re-traumatizes human trafficking victims How the court system re-traumatizes human trafficking victims – Jul 23, 2021

Additional charges are also pending against all 10 people, which include a doctor and businessman, police said. The names of the two youth charged are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Fadi (Stawi) Chtewi, 20, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assault (party to the offence, meaning more than one person was involved in the assault)

Two counts of aggravated assault

Trafficking of someone under 18

Abdulla Mohammed, 19, is charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assault – party to offence with another person

Two counts of aggravated assault

Trafficking of someone under 18

Mohammad Neirabani, 22, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Sexual assault

Sexual assault causing bodily harm

Sexual assault – party to offence with another person

Aggravated sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18

Child luring

Mohamoud Nirabani, 20, is changed with:

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assault – party to offence with another person

Two counts of aggravated assault

Trafficking of someone under 18

Ziyaad Noor, 37, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Sexual assault

Sexual assault causing bodily harm

Sexual assault – party to offence with another person

Aggravated sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18

Mohammad Zafari, 20, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assault – party to offence with another person

Aggravated sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18

A 17-year-old male is charged with:

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assault causing bodily harm

Two counts of sexual assault — party to the offence

Two counts of aggravated sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18

Child luring

A 16-year-old male is charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Sexual assault

Sexual assault causing bodily harm

Sexual assault — party to the offence

Aggravated sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18

Those eight people were in custody Friday pending bail hearings, police said, with some appearing in court as early as Friday.

Warrants are out for the arrest of 22-year-old Khaled Asaid, charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference; as well as 26-year-old Meriton Krasniqi, who is facing charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, being party to sexual assault, aggravated assault and trafficking of someone under 18.

All 10 people are believed to be from the Lethbridge and Calgary areas.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Bryan Whepley at 403-330-5167 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Resources for victims, families

Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, is a victim of human trafficking is encouraged to reach out to the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010, by email at hotline@ccteht.ca or submit a tip online.

The Lethbridge police also encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual assault to reach out to authorities by calling 403-328-4444, or if they’re in immediate danger, to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

The Chinook Child Advocacy Centre, which the Lethbridge Police Service is a part of, provides support to children, youth and families who have “been impacted by severe and complex abuse.” Its resources can be accessed through the centre’s website.

More information, including an online course, on human trafficking can also be found through the Not In My City organization. Albertans can also find resources through ACT Alberta and CEASE Alberta.

Investigators from the Lethbridge Police Service, as well as the Calgary Police Service and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s human trafficking counter exploitation team were involved the case.