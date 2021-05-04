Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Victim of human trafficking escapes, suspect arrested at Calgary hotel

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 11:25 am
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. View image in full screen
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

A man arrested at a Calgary hotel last month is facing human trafficking charges amid allegations he forced a woman into the sex trade.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) arrested the accused, a 30-year-old man from Laval, Que., after a joint investigation with Calgary police.

Police said the investigation began in September when the victim reached out to officers.

Read more: Owners of Calgary cleaning company charged with human trafficking

According to ALERT, the victim said she was sexually exploited and that her abuser had controlled her money, food, and movements until she was able to escape.

Trending Stories

“This was an abhorrent situation where the victim was being forced to perform sexual acts against her will,” Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The silver lining is that she escaped, but the grim reality is that many women are trapped in this life,”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The silver lining is that she escaped, but the grim reality is that many women are trapped in this life,"

Read more: Fighting human trafficking ‘more urgent’ amid pandemic: country star Paul Brandt

Police arrested Firass Azzaz at an unnamed Calgary hotel on April 28.

He is facing a handful of charges including human trafficking, advertising sexual services and possession of property obtained by crime.

ALERT says the victim is receiving support and specialized care resources.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any human trafficking offence, is asked to call local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagLaval tagALERT tagHuman Trafficking tagAlberta Law Enforcement Response Teams tagexploitation taghuman trafficking charges tagCalgary Human Trafficking tagColleen Bowers tagFirass Azzaz tagHuman Trafficking Counter Exploitation unit tagSgt. Colleen Bowers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers