15-year-old Edmonton girl rescued from human trafficking, 35 charges laid: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said Thursday a 15-year-old girl was rescued from human trafficking and three Edmonton men have been charged with a total of 35 criminal offences.

Three suspects were arrested as recently as June 29 after a two-month investigation, ALERT said.

“The suspects allegedly procured the youth for sexual services.”

Edmonton police were first contacted about a teenager being sexually exploited, ALERT said.

“The investigation revealed the youth was first groomed online, which escalated to nude photography, and eventually she was steered into the sex trade,” the news release explained.

1:37 Charges laid in Edmonton human trafficking investigation Charges laid in Edmonton human trafficking investigation – May 10, 2019

“Perpetrators are very skilled at grooming and manipulating their victims with gifts, money, affection; but it’s all a mirage,” ALERT Acting Staff Sgt. Chris Hayes said.

Story continues below advertisement

“What this survivor endured was appalling and represents a heart-breaking set of circumstances.”

ALERT said the girl is receiving support and specialized care.

Tyson Shaw, 24, Islam Montasser, 26, and Amir Idris, 30, have been jointly charged with:

Trafficking a person under the age of 18

Material benefit

Procuring a child

Advertise sex service

Arrange sexual offences against a child

Invitation to sexual touching

Making child pornography

Distribute child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Administer a noxious substance

Additionally, Shaw has been charged with:

Sexual assault of a person under 18

Sexual contact with a child

Sexual counsel of a child

Indecent exposure to a person under 16

Montasser was also charged with sexual assault of a person under 18.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any human trafficking offence is encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

Survivors of sex trafficking can call 211 for help.

3:09 Grassroots project supporting survivors of human trafficking Grassroots project supporting survivors of human trafficking – Nov 13, 2020