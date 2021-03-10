Alberta-wide warrant issued for Edmonton man wanted on human trafficking, sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Edmonton man who is believed to be involved in human trafficking.

Felicien Mufuta, 37, is wanted by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s human trafficking and exploitation unit.

Mufuta is wanted on charges of trafficking in persons, sexual assault, procuring, advertising sexual services, material benefit — trafficking and breach of release conditions.

“ALERT believes this suspect preyed on some of our society’s most vulnerable people, allegedly controlling them through violence and withholding their identity documents,” said Staff Sgt. Lance Parker with the ALERT human trafficking unit in a news release Wednesday morning.

The investigation began after ALERT said a woman contacted the Edmonton Police Service in February to report she was being forced to work in the sex trade and was sexually assaulted. The woman is now receiving support and specialized care resources, according to ALERT.

Officers attempted to arrest Mufuta on March 4 when a south Edmonton home was searched, but ALERT said they were unable to locate the suspect.

ALERT believes the man is in the Edmonton area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

ALERT believes there may be additional victims and is encouraging others to contact police. Survivors of sex trafficking can also call 211 for help.