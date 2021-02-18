1 arrested, 2 wanted on Canada-wide warrants in sex assault, human trafficking investigation: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been arrested and two more are wanted on Canada-wide warrants following a human trafficking investigation in the Edmonton area.

Details of the investigation are limited, but the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said it started in September 2020. ALERT alleges three men were involved in human trafficking in the Edmonton area and that a sex trade worker was violently assaulted.

“Presently we are aware of one survivor, who displayed remarkable courage in providing information to police. We owe it to her safety and well-being to have these suspects in custody and prevent any other women from suffering the same,” said Staff Sgt. Lance Parker, with the ALERT human trafficking unit.

With the help of the Edmonton Police Service, two Edmonton homes were searched as part of the investigation. ALERT said more than $70,000 cash and a small amount of drugs were seized.

ALERT believes there may be additional victims and is encouraging others to come forward to police.

Kevin Dorcelus Cetoute, 27, was arrested on Feb. 16.

Canada-wide arrest warrants have been issued for Andrew Elien Abbot, 26, and Jonty Jean, 21. ALERT said the suspects are believed to be in the Edmonton area but also have extensive ties to Quebec.

Cetoute was charged with:

Trafficking in a person

Sexual assault while using a firearm

Gang sexual assault

Firearm use while committing an offence

Procuring

Forcible confinement

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a drug

Possession of property obtained by crime

Kevin Dorcelus Cetoute, 27, was arrested and charged in a human trafficking and violent sexual assault investigation in Edmonton. Courtesy, ALERT

Abbot is facing charges of:

Trafficking in a person

Sexual assault while using a firearm

Gang sexual assault

Use of an imitation firearm while attempting to commit an offence

Assault causing bodily harm

Procuring

Forcible confinement

Andrew Elien Abbot, 26, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after a human trafficking and violent sexual assault investigation in Edmonton. Courtesy, ALERT

Jean is facing charges of:

Trafficking in a person

Sexual assault while using a firearm

Gang sexual assault

Use of an imitation firearm while attempting to commit an offence

Procuring

Forcible confinement

Theft

Jonty Jean, 21, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after a human trafficking and violent sexual assault investigation in Edmonton. Courtesy, ALERT

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abbot or Jean is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

ALERT said the suspects are likely armed and should not be approached.