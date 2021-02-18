1 arrested, 2 wanted on Canada-wide warrants in sex assault, human trafficking investigation: ALERT

One man has been arrested and two more are wanted on Canada-wide warrants following a human trafficking investigation in the Edmonton area.
Details of the investigation are limited, but the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said it started in September 2020. ALERT alleges three men were involved in human trafficking in the Edmonton area and that a sex trade worker was violently assaulted.
“Presently we are aware of one survivor, who displayed remarkable courage in providing information to police. We owe it to her safety and well-being to have these suspects in custody and prevent any other women from suffering the same,” said Staff Sgt. Lance Parker, with the ALERT human trafficking unit.
With the help of the Edmonton Police Service, two Edmonton homes were searched as part of the investigation. ALERT said more than $70,000 cash and a small amount of drugs were seized.
ALERT believes there may be additional victims and is encouraging others to come forward to police.
Kevin Dorcelus Cetoute, 27, was arrested on Feb. 16.
Canada-wide arrest warrants have been issued for Andrew Elien Abbot, 26, and Jonty Jean, 21. ALERT said the suspects are believed to be in the Edmonton area but also have extensive ties to Quebec.
Cetoute was charged with:
- Trafficking in a person
- Sexual assault while using a firearm
- Gang sexual assault
- Firearm use while committing an offence
- Procuring
- Forcible confinement
- Assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a drug
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Abbot is facing charges of:
- Trafficking in a person
- Sexual assault while using a firearm
- Gang sexual assault
- Use of an imitation firearm while attempting to commit an offence
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Procuring
- Forcible confinement
Jean is facing charges of:
- Trafficking in a person
- Sexual assault while using a firearm
- Gang sexual assault
- Use of an imitation firearm while attempting to commit an offence
- Procuring
- Forcible confinement
- Theft
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abbot or Jean is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.
ALERT said the suspects are likely armed and should not be approached.
Comments