Health May 19 2020 7:49pm 02:04 Country music star Paul Brandt to chair Alberta human trafficking task force Alberta has formed a human trafficking task force and as Kendra Slugoski explains, heading it up is one of Canada’s country music stars. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6962012/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6962012/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?